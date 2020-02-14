Students march in DU against Gargi College molestation incident

Scores of students took out a march in Delhi University's north campus on Friday in solidarity with anti-CAA protesters and the students of Gargi College, who were allegedly molested during a festival last week.

During the march, the students stopped at various points on the campus where they recited poems and raised slogans of 'azaadi' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

The event was organized on Valentine's Day to highlight the message of how unity and love are answers to hate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.