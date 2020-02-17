Left Menu
US Embassy graduates 47 students of English Access program in Tanzania

These students successfully completed their two-year biweekly after-school English classes, focusing on English language, community development, and civic engagement.

During the graduation ceremony, Regional English Language Officer, George M. Chinnery commended the Access Program students for their dedication. Image Credit: ANI

On February 15 and 16, 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania awarded graduation certificates to the 47 students of the U.S. Embassy's English 'Access' Microscholarship Program in Tanga (13 female and 12 male) and Unguja – Zanzibar (12 female and 10 male). These students successfully completed their two-year biweekly after-school English classes, focusing on English language, community development, and civic engagement. The U.S. Embassy supports four additional Access classes throughout Tanzania –in Mbeya, Lindi, Mwanza, and Pemba. In early April 2020, the Embassy will open additional classes in Tanga, Unguja, and Mwanza.

During the graduation ceremony, Regional English Language Officer, George M. Chinnery commended the Access Program students for their dedication. "Access programs offer far more than just an opportunity to learn English, as you have all become leaders and models for your community. Through volunteer projects, you have taken the same enthusiasm that has built your success in the classroom, and you have applied it in your daily lives, in your homes, and in your communities. Today's graduation is just another step in your journey to reach higher and further than ever before." During the ceremony, students presented class projects in English highlighting the community service work they conducted during the course of the program.

The Access Program provides a foundation of English language skills to talented 13-20 year-olds from economically disadvantaged sectors through after-school classes and intensive sessions. Access gives participants the English skills that can lead to better jobs and educational prospects. Participants also gain the ability to compete for and participate in, future exchanges and study in the United States. Since its inception in 2004, more than 400 students in Tanzania and 150,000 students in over 85 countries have participated in the program.

