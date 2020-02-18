Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU admin approves creation of alumni endowment fund

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 23:48 IST
JNU admin approves creation of alumni endowment fund

JNU vice-chancellor (VC) M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday appealed to the university alumni to contribute to the JNU Alumni Endowment Fund to help the institution achieve "financial self-sufficiency". Kumar's appeal came after the university's executive council approved the creation of the fund.

"On behalf of JNU, I passionately appeal to the JNU alumni to come forward and generously make your contributions. "Let us keep a target of raising Rs 100 crore by the end of this year. Through your continued support in the coming years, let us target to achieve near financial self sufficiency for our university," the VC said.

Around the globe, higher educational institutions benefit a great deal from contributions received from their alumni, he added. "The time has come for the university to reach out to its alumni across India and around the globe to contribute to the 'JNU Alumni Endowment Fund'," Kumar said.

He said the funds generated through this can be used to grant scholarships to the needy and deserving students. "Faculty and students can be supported to participate in international conferences. Better research infrastructure can be created," Kumar said.

He said the funds will also be used to invite top-notch international scholars to teach at JNU. "The university will become more autonomous if we become financially self-sufficient. We have more than 80,000 alumni. Even if each one of them contributes around Rs 5,000 in a year, that will be about Rs 400 crores. Our ultimate goal is to have around Rs 1,000 crore corpus fund in a few years," he added.

Meanwhile, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) alleged that the executive council has decided to stop the deduction of the JNUTA monthly subscription fee from salaries. "By his decision to end what was a purely administrative arrangement – the process of the voluntary subscription of JNUTA members being automatically deducted from their salaries – he has only revealed that he treats the university as his private property," the body said.

"The JNUTA makes it clear that this step of the VC will only serve to increase the resolve of the teachers to fight and end his misrule," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Istanbul prosecutors office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document seen by Reuters showed.A Turkish court on Tuesday...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

North Carolina court blocks voter ID law as discriminatory

A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday blocked the states voter identification law from going into effect, finding it was a discriminatory attempt to suppress the black vote, in a victory for Democrats and voting rights advocates.The app...

UPDATE 1-Russia bars entry of Chinese citizens amid coronavirus threat

Russia will suspend entry of Chinese citizens to its territory starting from Feb. 20, Russian authorities in charge of coronavirus prevention said on Tuesday.Travel restrictions of some form to prevent the spread of the disease, which has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020