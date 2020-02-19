Mamata visits Kolkata schools, meets students before Madhyamik

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited two schools in the city on the second day of the class 10 board examinations and met students as they were entering the centers.

Banerjee met the examinees at two girls' schools in Bhowanipore area in the southern part of the city and wished them luck. The chief minister also inquired whether people in charge of the centers were facing any problem. The Madhyamik examinations began on February 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.