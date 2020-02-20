Left Menu
Use of Indian languages can make governance people-centric: Naidu

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:41 IST
At least 40 percent of the population globally does not have access to education in a language they speak or understand, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday asserting usage of Indian languages can make governance in the country more people-centric. "Globally 40 percent of the population does not have access to education in a language they speak or understand. Indian languages can bring administration closer to people. It can make governance more people-centric," Naidu said at an event here to mark the "International Mother Language Day".

"Language shape the cultural life of a nation and lay the foundation for its progress. Language is the vital, unseen thread that links the past with the present. I have always emphasized the importance of protecting and conserving our unique and rich linguistic heritage," he added. The Vice President said celebration of languages should not be limited to a day.

"It is important that our celebration of Matribhashas does not end with the conclusion of Matribhasha Diwas. In fact everyday should be celebrated as Matribhasha Diwas. "I hope that more and more people will start using their native languages at home, in the community, in meetings and in administration. We must accord a sense of dignity and pride to those who speak, write and communicate in these language," he said.

At the event, Naidu was welcomed in 22 Indian languages by students dressed in traditional Indian attire. "Studies by experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetus to the growth of mind and thought and makes children more creative and logical," he said.

