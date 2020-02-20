EdCIL pays dividend of Rs 9.5 Crore to HRD Ministry for 2018-19

EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE under Ministry of HRD, Government of India, has paid a dividend of Rs 9.5 Crore for the year 2018-19.

Shri Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL presented the dividend cheque to Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development, in the presence of Shri Amit Khare, Secretary (MHRD) and Dr. Rakesh Sarwal, Additional Secretary (Technical Education) and senior officials of EdCIL.

The company registered a turnover of Rs. 317.27 Crore and a PBT of Rs. 43. 79 Crore during the year 2018-19.

EdCIL offers Project Management and Consultancy solutions across education verticals covering ICT/IT Solutions, Online Testing and Assessment Services, Advisory Services, Infrastructure, PMC, Procurement, and Overseas Education Services.

The company is executing a mega-project of the Ministry of HRD called "Study in India" to increase the number of inbound foreign students to India. The program includes setting-up of a large portal, call centre, social media campaign, branding, event management and setting-up of facilitation centers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.