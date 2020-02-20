Left Menu
Development News Edition

Previous BJP regime to blame for guest teachers woes: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari on Thursday said college guest teachers,

who have been agitating for regularisation since long, are facing problems due to inaction of the previous BJP

government. Hundreds of college guest teachers are sitting on an

indefinite dharna at Shahejahani Park in Bhopal for more than two months now, demanding regularisation of their services.

Talking to reporters here, Patwari said, "The previous BJP government did not make new recruitments of assistant

professors through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) during its 15-year rule.

"Due to this sinful act and inaction, about 5,000 guest teachers appointed temporarily in colleges have been

facing problems. Appealing to the agitating guest teachers to end their

strike, he assured them of all possible help from the Congress government in the state.

He said, "Guest teachers will be given 20 weightage marks by the MPPSC in new recruitment examinations of

assistant professors and they will also be eligible for age relaxation.

The issue of agitating guest teachers has gained importance in state politics after a statement by Congress

leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Earlier last week, while addressing a rally in

Tikamgarh, Scindia had warned to hit the streets if the Madhya Pradesh government failed to meet the demands of protesting

guest teachers. Scindia's statement was seen as an attack on the

government led by his own party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

