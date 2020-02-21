Technology has changed learning,teaching methodology:Rijiju
Technology has changed education in a great way in recent years with learning and teaching
methodology also undergoing changes, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.
Delivering the second convocation address of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at nearby
Sriperumbudur, he also underlined the role of youths and parents in the nation's development.
About the changes the field of education had seen, he said, "In recent years, we have witnessed huge difference in
education. Technology has greatly changed education, not only the learning methodology but teaching methodology too."
Rijiju highlighted the several schemes introduced by the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi. He said there were several initiatives taken by the
Centre for creating a New India, which is not possible without the involvement of youngsters and educational
institutions like RGNIYD.
