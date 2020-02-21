Technology has changed learning,teaching methodology:Rijiju

Technology has changed education in a great way in recent years with learning and teaching

methodology also undergoing changes, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

Delivering the second convocation address of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at nearby

Sriperumbudur, he also underlined the role of youths and parents in the nation's development.

About the changes the field of education had seen, he said, "In recent years, we have witnessed huge difference in

education. Technology has greatly changed education, not only the learning methodology but teaching methodology too."

Rijiju highlighted the several schemes introduced by the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister

Narendra Modi. He said there were several initiatives taken by the

Centre for creating a New India, which is not possible without the involvement of youngsters and educational

institutions like RGNIYD.

