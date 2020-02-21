Left Menu
AMU teachers take umbrage at CM's statement against varsity students

  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:16 IST
The AMU Teachers Association has taken a serious umbrage at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's allegation that over 15,000 varsity students protesting against CAA on December 15 last year had wanted to burn the Aligarh city. While speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the governor's address in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday, the chief minister had said, "I had alerted the Aligarh administration after the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia university.

There were 15,000 students of AMU, who took to streets, wanted to burn Aligarh city but their game plan was averted by an alert police, Adityanath had stated. The AMU teachers described the chief minister's statement as "highly irresponsible" and "travesty of truth".

In a letter to the President of India, the AMUTA secretary, Prof Najmul Islam, on Thursday demanded that the chief ministers statement should be expunged as he has tarnished the image of a leading institution of higher education without verifying facts. The AMUTA in its letter said the entire issue is subjudice and any person occupying such a high office should refrain from issuing such inflammatory statements.

