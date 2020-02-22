Manipur university VC dismissed over irregularities

Manipur University Vice Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey was dismissed by the government following complaints of financial and administrative irregularities, according to an HRD Ministry order. The human resource development (HRD) ministry on Friday dismissed Pandey after an inquiry.

In an inquiry report, he was found indulging in "financial and administrative irregularities, including misconduct, dereliction of duties, abuse of power and lack of commitment, causing great harm to the academic environment and bringing the varsity into disrepute", the order stated. Pandey was placed under suspension in 2018 after violent protests erupted on the varsity's campus which led to prolonged shutdown of the institute.

"The President of India, on consideration of facts and materials available on record and reply submitted by Adya Prasad Pandey... in exercise of the power conferred upon him in terms of sections 13 of Manipur University Act, 2005, has been pleased to dismiss him from his post with immediate effect," the order stated. Pandey was not available for comments on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

