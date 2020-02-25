Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bikes in Schools facilities rolled out to 20,000 more kiwi kids

“Bikes in Schools facilities give kids a safe space within school grounds to learn to ride a bike,” said Julie Anne Genter.

Bikes in Schools facilities rolled out to 20,000 more kiwi kids
In 2018 Minister Genter announced that $6.7 million would be invested over three years to help provide bike tracks, bikes and helmets to 120 schools to help more kids learn to ride. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter today announced that Bikes in Schools facilities have been rolled out to 20,000 more kiwi kids under this Government. She made the announcement at the opening of a new bike track at Henderson North School in Auckland.

"Bikes in Schools facilities give kids a safe space within school grounds to learn to ride a bike," said Julie Anne Genter.

"I'm really pleased to say that new bike tracks, helmets, and bikes have now been rolled out to 56 schools giving 20,000 more kiwi kids the chance to learn to ride a bike in a safe space."

In 2018 Minister Genter announced that $6.7 million would be invested over three years to help provide bike tracks, bikes and helmets to 120 schools to help more kids learn to ride.

"Bikes in Schools facilities are expected to be rolled out to a further 23,000 kids between now and mid-2021.

"Funding for Bikes in Schools is increasingly targeted towards low-decile primary schools so children who don't have a bike at home don't miss out on the opportunity to learn to ride," said Julie Anne Genter.

Schools interested in finding out more about the Bikes in Schools initiative can visit www.bikeon.org.nz. Bikes in Schools involves installing a riding track within school grounds to allow students to learn and practice riding their bike in a safe area. Schools' projects typically also include a fleet of bikes, helmets and bike storage facilities.

Bikes in Schools is part of a wider Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency national cycling education system - BikeReady. The system aims to deliver best practice cycle skills training for children and adults, by qualified instructors, so that cycling feels like a real transport choice for most people.

"The Government is also investing to make our roads safer for kids walking and cycling to school. A total of $390 million is committed for walking and cycling activity and safety initiatives out to 2021," says Julie Anne Genter.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Chicago trades away G Lehner, D Gustafsson

The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly pulled off a pair of last-hour deals on Monday, the NHLs trade deadline, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to Las Vegas and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary. An hour after the trade deadline passed, Lehn...

Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe as her 'everything'

Kobe Bryant was remembered Monday as a man of passion, as a fierce competitor who turned his fire for basketball into a love for coaching children while putting his wife and their four daughters above all else. The Celebration of Life, held...

2 teens seriously wounded in stabbing at Hawaii high school

Two 16-year-olds were stabbed and seriously wounded at a Hawaii high school Monday. Police confirmed to school officials that a suspect, who is not one of the wounded, was in custody, said Lindsay Chambers, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Depa...

UPDATE 11-Dozens hurt as car ploughs into German carnival parade

A German man ploughed his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen on Monday, injuring 30 people including children, police said, adding it was too early to say what his motive was. German prosecutors and police said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020