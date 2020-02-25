Bikes in Schools facilities rolled out to 20,000 more kiwi kids

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter today announced that Bikes in Schools facilities have been rolled out to 20,000 more kiwi kids under this Government. She made the announcement at the opening of a new bike track at Henderson North School in Auckland.

"Bikes in Schools facilities give kids a safe space within school grounds to learn to ride a bike," said Julie Anne Genter.

"I'm really pleased to say that new bike tracks, helmets, and bikes have now been rolled out to 56 schools giving 20,000 more kiwi kids the chance to learn to ride a bike in a safe space."

In 2018 Minister Genter announced that $6.7 million would be invested over three years to help provide bike tracks, bikes and helmets to 120 schools to help more kids learn to ride.

"Bikes in Schools facilities are expected to be rolled out to a further 23,000 kids between now and mid-2021.

"Funding for Bikes in Schools is increasingly targeted towards low-decile primary schools so children who don't have a bike at home don't miss out on the opportunity to learn to ride," said Julie Anne Genter.

Schools interested in finding out more about the Bikes in Schools initiative can visit www.bikeon.org.nz. Bikes in Schools involves installing a riding track within school grounds to allow students to learn and practice riding their bike in a safe area. Schools' projects typically also include a fleet of bikes, helmets and bike storage facilities.

Bikes in Schools is part of a wider Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency national cycling education system - BikeReady. The system aims to deliver best practice cycle skills training for children and adults, by qualified instructors, so that cycling feels like a real transport choice for most people.

"The Government is also investing to make our roads safer for kids walking and cycling to school. A total of $390 million is committed for walking and cycling activity and safety initiatives out to 2021," says Julie Anne Genter.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

