Khelo India University Games: KIIT Campus Turns into Mini-India

The inaugural of Khelo India University Games 2020 got off to a flying start at KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India on February 22, 2020. The meet was declared open by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India through video conferencing at a colourful opening ceremony graced by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India and other dignitaries.

It is a matter of immense pride and pleasure to organise such a mega event at KIIT in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It is the largest-of-its-kind sports extravaganza of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India and a dream project of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Govt of Odisha and Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has provided all kind of support and cooperation to make the nine-day meet a huge success.

"Hosting such a coveted event, Odisha undoubtedly is going to script history in the Indian sports," stated Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). "The Prime Minister has been encouraging sports in a big way. As a result, university students are now showing interest in sports," he said, while expressing thankfulness to the Govt of India, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Govt of Odisha, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik and particularly the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju. Shri Naveen Patnaik has been promoting sports in Odisha and has supported KIUG with happiness.

Remarkably, KIIT is the one and only University in India where adequate international standard sports infrastructure and facilities are available. For which, Govt of India decided to pick KIIT to host Khelo India University Games. It is pertinent to note that, Govt of India has been trying its best to elevate the stature of Khelo India at par with Commonwealth Games. In view of this, KIIT has completed all sorts of preparations.

KIIT has the distinction of successfully hosting numerous National and International Games over the years to its credit. It has created and groomed many internationally acclaimed sports persons. All these have been possible only because of its excellent infrastructure.

More than 4000 athletes and 1000 officials from approximately 200 universities across the country are accommodated at KIIT. KIIT is providing twin-seater air-conditioned rooms with attached bath to the athletes.

"KIIT has always been promoting sports and sportspersons, so we have left no stone unturned to host such a coveted Grand Sports Meet successfully. To shape our dream, the officials and staff of KIIT are working diligently day in and day out under our guidance. Apart from boarding at KIIT, we have made meticulous arrangements how the players will be given a basketful of fresh fruits every morning," said Dr. Samanta.

Khelo India features 17 different events, out of which Kalinga Stadium and JNL Indoor Stadium are the venues of two events each. The inaugural event was held at JNL Indoor Stadium, Cuttack. KIIT has taken the beautification and renovation measures in its surrounding areas and roads in view of this mega event. As many as 100 participants from KIIT Deemed to be University are taking part in different events of Khleo India.

About KIIT



Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was founded by Dr. Achyuta Samanta a multi-disciplinary University with current student strength of 25,000 from all corners of India and around 22 countries creating a mini metropolis. KIIT sprawls over a 25 sq. km area with one million square meters of aesthetically built up area. There are 28 constituent schools, contiguously located in impeccably landscaped and modern-technology enabled campuses offering graduate, post graduate, doctoral and post doctoral programmes in a wide range of disciplines. The institute's solemn academic ambiance has led to grant of A category status to it by the Ministry of HRD, Govt of India. The university is not only accredited by NAAC in UGC but is amongst the few in India to receive a Tier 1 (Washington Accord) accreditation by NBA of AICTE for engineering streams.



Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094930/KIIT_KIUG.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871544/KIIT_Logo.jpg

