Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deakin University Partners With Rajasthan Royals to Launch Certificate Program in Sports Marketing

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:10 IST
Deakin University Partners With Rajasthan Royals to Launch Certificate Program in Sports Marketing

Deakin University, Australia, announced the launch of a Certificate Program in Sports Marketing in collaboration with Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League (IPL) team. The short program of six months is aimed at up-skilling professionals who are already in the sport industry and equip those who are seeking to enter this sector. DeakinCo., the business-to-business division of the university, will deliver this course online on its learning platform.

The course will initially be offered at two levels, Foundation and Advanced, with the future development of an Expert level program under active consideration. Successful learners will receive a digital badge upon completion of the course.

Speaking on the launch of the program, Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "Deakin University is ranked among the top 10 universities globally in sports management. With the new program in Sports Marketing, aspirants as well as professionals in the Industry will learn from world class faculty on how to meet the demands of a fast growing and continuously changing sports Industry."

Currently in its fourth year of association, Deakin University was the first Australian University to partner with an IPL Team and has been the official sports education partner for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL seasons. Jointly the partners have promoted sports education in India and facilitated research in sports management and sports science while stressing the need for participation of Women in Sport. 

On the launch of the program, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "Rajasthan Royals is delighted to expand its partnership with Deakin University with the launch of this online Certificate Program in Sports Marketing. This is another step under our collaboration with Deakin University to professionalise the sports industry in India. This program will not only give millions of students across India and around the world access to high quality educational material to further their careers, but also provide us with high quality talent that will be beneficial to this franchise in the future."

The collaboration also offers a 100% meritorious scholarship to a deserving Indian student for studies in a course in sport at Deakin University, Australia. The partnership will also provide Deakin University students with internship opportunities during the IPL season.

The announcement of the launch of Certificate Program in Sports Marketing is part of the initiatives under the Deakin University India Strategic Plan 2025. Deakin University India Strategic Plan 2025 is aligned to the recommendations made in the India Economic Strategy 2035 announced by the Australian Government which reports on why India matters to Australia.

DeakinCo. CEO, Glenn Campbell, said "We are delighted to be adding to the productive relationship Deakin University already enjoys with the Rajasthan Royals. As a sports-loving nation, I am confident these programs will be well received in India, and potentially further afield."

In addition to Sports Marketing, Deakin University aims to work with the Rajasthan Royals in the development of an online Cricket Coaching course. In designing the course, DeakinCo. will utilize Rajasthan Royals' in-house expertise and standards.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves. Deakin'sSouth Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. In 2019, Deakin celebrated its 25 years of engagement with India. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information, please visit: http://www.deakin.edu.

Media Contact:
Koushik Chakraborty
Deakin University
+91-9911353257
E: koushik.chakraborty@deakin.edu.au

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

SC rebukes Delhi Police for violence in Delhi but refuses to pass any direction

The Supreme Court rebuked Delhi Police on Wednesday for failing to act professionally and to check unfortunate incidents of violence in north-east Delhi which has left 22 people dead and scores injured, but refused to entertain pleas relate...

Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus victim

Paris, Feb 26 AFP A 60-year-old teacher has become the first French casualty of the coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Wednesday. The man died overnight in a Paris hospital, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the country to t...

Led by Priyanka, Congress marches to oppose violence in Delhi

Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday took out a peace march in the wake of Delhi violence that has left at least 22 people dead and around 190 people injured in the past three days. The peace march started from AICC h...

Common man of Delhi did not indulge in violence; outsiders, some politicians, anti-social elements involved: CM Arvind Kejriwal in Assembly.

Common man of Delhi did not indulge in violence outsiders, some politicians, anti-social elements involved CM Arvind Kejriwal in Assembly....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020