Deakin University Partners With Rajasthan Royals to Launch Certificate Program in Sports Marketing

Deakin University, Australia, announced the launch of a Certificate Program in Sports Marketing in collaboration with Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League (IPL) team. The short program of six months is aimed at up-skilling professionals who are already in the sport industry and equip those who are seeking to enter this sector. DeakinCo., the business-to-business division of the university, will deliver this course online on its learning platform.

The course will initially be offered at two levels, Foundation and Advanced, with the future development of an Expert level program under active consideration. Successful learners will receive a digital badge upon completion of the course.

Speaking on the launch of the program, Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "Deakin University is ranked among the top 10 universities globally in sports management. With the new program in Sports Marketing, aspirants as well as professionals in the Industry will learn from world class faculty on how to meet the demands of a fast growing and continuously changing sports Industry."

Currently in its fourth year of association, Deakin University was the first Australian University to partner with an IPL Team and has been the official sports education partner for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL seasons. Jointly the partners have promoted sports education in India and facilitated research in sports management and sports science while stressing the need for participation of Women in Sport.

On the launch of the program, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "Rajasthan Royals is delighted to expand its partnership with Deakin University with the launch of this online Certificate Program in Sports Marketing. This is another step under our collaboration with Deakin University to professionalise the sports industry in India. This program will not only give millions of students across India and around the world access to high quality educational material to further their careers, but also provide us with high quality talent that will be beneficial to this franchise in the future."

The collaboration also offers a 100% meritorious scholarship to a deserving Indian student for studies in a course in sport at Deakin University, Australia. The partnership will also provide Deakin University students with internship opportunities during the IPL season.

The announcement of the launch of Certificate Program in Sports Marketing is part of the initiatives under the Deakin University India Strategic Plan 2025. Deakin University India Strategic Plan 2025 is aligned to the recommendations made in the India Economic Strategy 2035 announced by the Australian Government which reports on why India matters to Australia.

DeakinCo. CEO, Glenn Campbell, said "We are delighted to be adding to the productive relationship Deakin University already enjoys with the Rajasthan Royals. As a sports-loving nation, I am confident these programs will be well received in India, and potentially further afield."

In addition to Sports Marketing, Deakin University aims to work with the Rajasthan Royals in the development of an online Cricket Coaching course. In designing the course, DeakinCo. will utilize Rajasthan Royals' in-house expertise and standards.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves. Deakin'sSouth Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. In 2019, Deakin celebrated its 25 years of engagement with India. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.



