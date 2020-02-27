Left Menu
Bengal govt seeks opinions of VCs, principals on efficacy of

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:19 IST
The West Bengal government has sought the opinion of vice chancellors and principals over the efficacy of the semester system and whether it is serving its primary objective of ensuring excellence in higher education, state education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday Chatterjee, who met vice chancellors of state universities and college principals at Bikash Bhavan, told reporters he is concerned whether the semester system has fulfilled its primary objective.

"I will have a detailed discussion with heads of different higher educational institutions to assess whether the students are facing any difficulty in completing the course on time due to the semester system which was introduced to ensure excellence in higher education. We will then take a call," Chatterjee said Semester system was gradually introduced from 2018 in Calcutta University and other state universities in under- graduate and post-graduate courses.

"Several vice chancellors and principals have pointed out certain problems like less number of class hours due to holidays in their respective institutions and the absence of teachers. These issues will be addressed," he said The minister said from now on, he will meet the vice chancellors and the principals at least twice a year to discuss their problems.

On recent gherao of Presidency University dean, Chatterjee said, "Gherao is not a solution, holding discussion is." The minister said he will meet the agitating students of the university, who have been protesting for over a month against alleged delay in renovation of three wards of Hindu Hostel.

