11 chairs in names of women scientists to be established at institutes across country: Smriti Irani

Eleven chairs in the names of women scientists, including renowned anthropologist Iravati Karve, will be established at institutes across the country to honour their contribution in the field of science, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday Irani, in a series of tweets, said the decision has been made on the occasion of the National Science Day.

She said these 11 chairs will not only honour and recognise women scientists' contribution to the field of science but also inspire women and encourage greater participation of young girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) "On National Science Day, Women and Child Development Ministry is pleased to announce establishment of 11 chairs in the names of Indian women scientists at Institutes across the country," Irani tweeted.

"I thank Harsh Vardhan (Minister of Science and Technology) and everyone at Ministry of Science and Technology for their support and pro-active approach towards the cause. I also compliment them for commemorating achievements of our women scientists at this year's National Science Day celebrations," she said in another tweet The 11 eminent women scientists are -- cytogeneticist Archana Sharma, botanist Janaki Ammal, organic scientist Darshan Ranganatham, chemist Asima Chatterjee, doctor Kadambini Ganguly, anthropologist Iravati Karve, meteorologist Anna Mani, engineer Rajeshwari Chatterjee, mathematician Raman Parimala, physicist Bibha Chowdhuri and biomedical researcher Kamal Ranadive..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.