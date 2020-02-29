IIT Roorkee, Dehradun Smart City Ltd sign MoU for city's makeover

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee on Saturday signed an MoU with Dehradun Smart City Ltd here to improve public transport, traffic management and drainage system design in the city, an official said

Under the MoU, IIT-R will provide services and research on different aspects of urban planning, including electric mobility plan, public transport system, traffic plan, energy saving plans, storm water drainage, water drainage plan and water harvesting, to DSCL, the official said. "The collaboration between IIT-Roorkee and DSCL will open up new frontiers. Roping in the institute to provide strategic planning on feasible actions and designs is the first step to success," DSCL CEO Ashish Kumar Srivastava said after signing of the MoU. Director IIT-R, Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said, “We are happy to be associated with DSCL to provide our services in the makeover of Dehradun as a smart city," .

