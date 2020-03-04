Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government Schools Shine at the National STEM Awards 2020

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:30 IST
Government Schools Shine at the National STEM Awards 2020

India is recognized globally for its education industry. In fact, the country has one of the largest networks of higher education institutions in the world, according to reports. However, there is still a disparity between privately owned schools and government schools, in terms of opportunities. The National STEM Awards 2020, organized by STEM Learning and Rotary JBN, Bengaluru aimed at shortening that gap by allowing the under-served government and government-aided schools and their deserving students to showcase their STEM skills. The competition was meant for students from 6th to 8th standards.

20 states, 200 schools, 400 teachers and 1,800 students took part in the competition from all over India to showcase their skills in categories like Tech Quiz, Science & Mathematics Model Competition and Engineering Tinkering. After grilling cluster and zonal rounds, 10 states, 15 schools and 54 students made it to the Finale, which was held in Bengaluru on 27 February, 2020. 

JNV Sindhudurg School (supported by 63 Moons) were declared winners of the Tech Quiz Round; while the first runner up in the same category was Ramakrishna High School, Kanchipuram (supported by Redington) and second runner up was Govt Girls School, Haryana (supported by NGO Khushii). Meanwhile, GGSS School, Faridabad (supported by NGO Khushii) won the Engineering Tinkering Competition, with G D Kanthe Gurukul, Vashind (Maharashtra) (supported by JSW) emerging as the first runner up and Sankardev Bidya Niketan, Assam (supported by ONGC) as the second runner up.

Science & Mathematics Model Competition witnessed Vivekananda School, Tirunelveli (supported by Redington) pocket the first prize, while NIT Govt School, Faridabad (supported by NGO Khushii) bagged the first runner up and Ramakrishna School, Kanchipuram (supported by Redington) received the second runner up prize.

The young champs from these schools were awarded for their exemplary STEM skills and scientific temper at a gala ceremony on 28th February during the 'Rotary Karnataka CSR Conference 2020' by the Rotary District Governor Rtn Sameer Hariani. It is with the constant support of these corporates who have benevolently helped install Mini Science Centres in these schools through the help of which, these students could easily understand science and maths concepts and could demonstrate them during the challenge. This is the first ever competition on such a large scale, devoted towards increasing the inquisitiveness of students.

Ms. Simi Anderson, STEM Ambassador (UK), who was one of the esteemed guests during the competition, said, "It takes 8 months in UK to conduct such competition at the national level. It's mind-blowing that STEM Learning did this in 3 weeks."

Ashutosh Pandit, the Founder of STEM Learning, while eulogizing the students for their steadfast perseverance, said, "We have always believed that the aim of education should be for students to remember their learning throughout their lives. This is why we promote practical training, so that children can discover on their own. These students have done the same. We provided an opportunity, they grasped it with both their hands and jumped at the prospect of displaying their STEM talent. We really feel the corporates are making commendable efforts by ensuring the students' all round development through their CSR activities."

Teachers who have committed themselves towards improving the quality of education by making students learn in novel ways with the help of MSC were also felicitated during the award ceremony. The winner in this category was Mrs. Rekha D.R. from Government High School, Jaya Nagar- Bengaluru (supported by Brillio), while the first runner up was Mrs Rajeshwari Salian from Vidya Prasara Vidya Mandira English Medium School, Udupi -Karnataka (supported by Brillio) and the second runner up was Mr Gaikwad S.M from Madhyamik Vidyalaya Naigavan, Aurangabad- Maharashtra (supported by Lupin Foundation).

About STEM Learning

STEM Learning is India's leading CSR implementing partner in education. Its objective is to inculcate basic concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields at the school level. It has introduced a unique program of Mini Science Centres in schools, which teaches students tough STEM concepts through plug & play models. STEM Learning has a wide presence in 23 states and successfully implemented 1700+ Mini Science Centres that have brought practical & quality education to the doorsteps of school children in rural & urban Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and many other towns across India.

Media Contact :
Abhishek Mehta
abhishek.mehta@stemlearning.in
+91-8898007893
STEM Learning Pvt Ltd

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099330/National_Stem_Awards_2020.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/965311/STEM_Logo_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Companies Second Amendment Bill, 2019 to amend the Companies Act, 2013. The Bill would remove criminality under the Act in case of defaults which can be det...

AIBA postpones Congress in Budapest due to coronavirus outbreak

The International Boxing Association AIBA on Wednesday postponed its annual congress in Budapest by three months to June, citing the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world. The decision, prompted by a request from the Hungarian Boxing ...

AOC Launches B2 Series With Borderless Experience

- Immerse in a visually enhanced experience that enables one to work freer NEW DELHI, March 4, 2020 PRNewswire -- TPV Technology has recently announced the availability of an all new range of borderless AOC monitors available in a sleek ...

Hong Kong court rules in favour of gay couple seeking public housing

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ruled that married same-sex couples have the right to apply for public housing, in a move that could make it easier for LGBT people to live in one of the worlds most expensive cities. Hong Kong does not recogn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020