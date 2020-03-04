Maha govt to keep tabs on gyms to stop misuse of steroids
Gymnasiums in Maharashtra will beinspected to find out if harmful steroids and other chemicalstimulants are being used for body building, Food and DrugsAdministration Minister Rajendra Shingane said on Wednesday
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Shingane alsosaid the government will set up an experts' committee to studywhether a law prohibiting online sale of steroids can bepassed by the state legislature
The minister was replying to a calling attentionmotion of BJP MLAs Amit Satam and Ashish Shelar about thedeaths of two gymnasium-going youths in the state due to useof steroids and stimulants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajendra Shingane
- Maharashtra
- Food
- Ashish Shelar
- BJP
ALSO READ
State govt will not take part in anything but Census, says Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad
Won''t block NPR in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Mentally challenged woman raped in Maharashtra
We oppose CAA, will discuss issue with Shiv Sena, says Maharashtra Congress chief
Shiv Janmotsav: Maharashtra CM to visit Shivneri Fort