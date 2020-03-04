Maha govt to keep tabs on gyms to stop misuse of steroids

Gymnasiums in Maharashtra will beinspected to find out if harmful steroids and other chemicalstimulants are being used for body building, Food and DrugsAdministration Minister Rajendra Shingane said on Wednesday

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Shingane alsosaid the government will set up an experts' committee to studywhether a law prohibiting online sale of steroids can bepassed by the state legislature

The minister was replying to a calling attentionmotion of BJP MLAs Amit Satam and Ashish Shelar about thedeaths of two gymnasium-going youths in the state due to useof steroids and stimulants.

