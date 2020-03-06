Presidency students demanding quick hostel renovation withdraw road blockade

Students of Presidency University who had blocked the city's crucial M G Road-College Street crossing, demanding quick renovation of three dilapidated wards of the institute's Hindu hostel, withdrew the blockade on Friday following requests from the police and locals. The agitating students, around 30 in number, had blocked the crossing since Thursday evening.

The students had earlier demanded that Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia meets them and gives a "definite assurance" over their demand. However, they called off their 22-hour blockade after holding a meeting among themselves and on requests from the police and locals.

According to police sources, the blockade was removed totally at 5 pm and vehicular movement at the M G Road-College Street crossing was normal. West Bengal Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the government was ready to discuss with the students their demands, "but blocking the main thoroughfare near the Sealdah station and causing inconvenience for the public is not the way".

The university's vice-chancellor had earlier in the day said that she would hold talks with the demonstrators only after they lift the blockade. "I had repeatedly told them (the agitating students) that it takes time to complete repair of all old rooms," Lohia said. "It is not in our hands. But still, we are ready to discuss the issue with them again. Let them lift the blockade first." After being persuaded by locals and the police, the protesters initially cleared a portion of the road around 2 pm, allowing some vehicles to pass, while a substantial chunk of the traffic was being diverted through other routes, a traffic police officer said.

A student, Debnil Paul, said, "We lifted the blockade so that office-goers and the public are not inconvenienced." Another agitator, Debabrata Mondal, said the blockade was also against the "autocratic dismissal" of eight casual staff of the hostel by the authorities, as they had supported the students' complaint about overcrowding in two wards and lack of basic amenities. In the first week of February, the students had earlier gheraoed Lohia for over 30 hours. According to sources, she has not visited the main campus of the university on College Street since then.

