Covid-19 scare: Manipur orders shutdown of schools till Mar 31

The Manipur government hasordered the shutdown of all schools in the state till March 31beginning Thursday as a precautionary measure to prevent thespread of novel coronavirus, officials said

All government, aided and private schools should beclosed till the specified date to reduce mass gatherings, anorder issued by Commissioner (Education-Schools) T Ranjitsaid

However, ongoing examinations conducted by the Councilof Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will not be affected bythe order, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.