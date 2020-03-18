Left Menu
Seven appoints to council of NZ Institute of Skills and Technology

The announcement follows the naming yesterday of directors who will serve on the boards of subsidiary Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs).

“I welcome the important skills and experience these appointees bring to the leadership of the NZIST,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced seven appointments to the first governing council of the NZIST, established from 1 April 2020.

"I welcome the important skills and experience these appointees bring to the leadership of the NZIST," Chris Hipkins said.

"We can all appreciate the challenges our country, our businesses, our people – and our training and education institutions – are facing right now.

"It's clearly not business as usual but we need to carry on, and keep up the momentum. This remains a crucially important time for our vocational education sector.

"Substantial change is needed to achieve this Government's aim that all New Zealanders are equipped to be successful in the 21st century with the transferable knowledge and skills to take on different types of work throughout their careers.

"We're creating something new here – we need new ways of thinking, doing, delivering. There are huge changes taking place in the world around us, and our reforms recognize that learning is no longer limited to a classroom.

"The NZIST will be at the forefront of that change and must also ensure high standards of teaching and learning are maintained and enhanced across the sector.

"Five of the new appointees have served on the Establishment Board for the NZIST, since 1 August 2019, and have worked hard to ensure the NZIST can be effective from day one.

"I also wish to recognize and thank members of the Establishment Board who are not going forward to the NZIST Council for their valuable service. They are Chair of the Establishment Board, Barry Jordan, and members Sandra Grey, Brett O'Riley and Linda Sissons.

"They have shown energy and commitment in their board role and in leading work-streams, strong engagement with stakeholders, and made a real contribution to the Government's reform programme," Chris Hipkins said.

The new appointments are made for four years and former members of the Establishment Board are appointed for three years:

Chair of the NZIST Council: Murray StrongDeputy Chair: Kim NgārimuMaryann GeddesKathy GrantTania HodgesSam HuggardPeter WinderTwo further appointments are due to be made in the next few weeks and three members will be added to the council once elections can be held for staff, student and Māori representatives.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

