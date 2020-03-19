ICSE board class 10,12 exams postponed till March 31

The ICSE board on Thursday postponed class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat, officials said

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31

On Wednesday, he had said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule after the CBSE announced it has postponed exams till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

