Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Jamia asks students to vacate hostels

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:27 IST
Coronavirus: Jamia asks students to vacate hostels

Jamia Millia Islamia has directed its students to vacate hostels by Monday in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak but has exempted those from abroad. All the teaching staff of the various faculties and department have been asked to work from their homes and have been directed to provide reading materials etc. for the assignment of each unit on time, the varsity said.

This arrangement is up to March 31. "All the teaching staff will be considered on duty and may be called in their respective department in case of exigency," the varsity said.

The deployment of non-teaching staff will be done by the respective office heads and they will chalk out the roster for duties for which at least 50 per cent staff will remain present on each day, it added.  The staff under essential categories like water, electricity, sanitation, security and medical will be deployed as per exigencies and daily requirement and will be rotated accordingly. "All the students hostels are hereby closed and it is directed that students vacate their hostel rooms latest by Monday morning, The duration of this order is up to March 31 and likely to be extended till April," it said.

All the mess facilities of the hostel will remain closed from Monday onwards till further orders. The international students in view of the travel advisories and visa regulations of the Ministry of External Affairs, may stay back in the hostel.  The canteens, central library and all the department libraries will remain closed from Saturday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Arcadia Group shuts all stores due to coronavirus outbreak

UK-based retailer Arcadia Group said on Friday it is closing all its stores amid the coronavirus outbreak. In line with many other retailers, the Group has made the difficult decision to close until further notice all of our stores from 4 p...

Iran judicial authority says liaising with France over prisoner swap

Irans judicial authority said Friday Tehran was liaising with Paris over the release of a French prisoner held in the Islamic republic after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US. The Iranian, Jallal Rohollahnejad...

Russia's Rosneft CEO says we need to maintain contact with Saudi Arabia - RIA

Russia and Saudi Arabia need to maintain contact, Igor Sechin, chief executive with Russias top oil producer Rosneft, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Friday.I have no doubts that contact should continue. These two Russia and Saud...

UK state to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs

Britains government will pay a massive share of private-sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff as it resorts to war-time levels of borrowing to prop up the economy during its coronavirus shutdown.Today I can announce that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020