Coronavirus: Jamia asks students to vacate hostels

Jamia Millia Islamia has directed its students to vacate hostels by Monday in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak but has exempted those from abroad. All the teaching staff of the various faculties and department have been asked to work from their homes and have been directed to provide reading materials etc. for the assignment of each unit on time, the varsity said.

This arrangement is up to March 31. "All the teaching staff will be considered on duty and may be called in their respective department in case of exigency," the varsity said.

The deployment of non-teaching staff will be done by the respective office heads and they will chalk out the roster for duties for which at least 50 per cent staff will remain present on each day, it added. The staff under essential categories like water, electricity, sanitation, security and medical will be deployed as per exigencies and daily requirement and will be rotated accordingly. "All the students hostels are hereby closed and it is directed that students vacate their hostel rooms latest by Monday morning, The duration of this order is up to March 31 and likely to be extended till April," it said.

All the mess facilities of the hostel will remain closed from Monday onwards till further orders. The international students in view of the travel advisories and visa regulations of the Ministry of External Affairs, may stay back in the hostel. The canteens, central library and all the department libraries will remain closed from Saturday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.