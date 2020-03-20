Verification interview for candidates in institutes to be held

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said verification interview for the candidates in different teaching posts will now be held online as of now, in the wake of novel coronavirus scare. Chatterjee told reporters here that those candidates, whose verification interview for appointment in different state-run educational institutes is pending, will not have to come to the venue notified earlier.

"Such candidates will be able to give the interview online (on a pre-scheduled date)," he said. Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission postponed all its written examinations, scheduled from March 21 to April 5, as a precautionary measure, a PSC notification said.

Fresh schedules for these examinations will be announced in due course of time, the notification said. The education minister also said to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the education department has started regulating entry of visitors to the department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan.

