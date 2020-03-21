COVID-19: 2 J&K private schools sealed, 10 drivers booked for flouting orders

Two private schools were sealed, while 10 drivers were booked in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Samba districts for allegedly flouting government orders aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Saturday. A team of revenue and police officers found a school at Bari Brahmana in Samba open with about 50 faculty members, students and other staff in clear violation of orders regarding complete closure of all educational institutions, according to the officials.

The inspecting team cleared the congregation and advised them to remain in houses till further orders and sealed the school building, the officials said. Civil authorities and police also seized a school at Nowshera in Rajouri for violation government orders, the officials said.

Ten drivers -- six in Manjakote, two each in Rajouri and Kotranka -- were booked for plying their vehicles despite suspension of all modes of public transport by the district magistrate, the officials said. Normal life came to a standstill across Jammu region following series of advisories issued by the government over the past week as part of the efforts to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

The government has imposed prohibitory orders across Jammu region, banning assembly of five or more people, closed all educational institutions and shops and business establishments, barring those dealing with essential items like grocery and medicines, and suspended public transport till March 31. PTI TAS HMB.

