Coronavirus: CBSE extends application deadline for school affiliation till April 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended application deadline for affiliation by schools till April 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. "As per the norms, the period for applying for affiliation under various categories, including fresh affiliation, upgradation, switch-over from other board or extension of affiliation for session 2021-22 for all applicant schools is up to March 31 with requisite fee," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"The board is in receipt of various representations from schools mentioning problems faced by schools for submission of application for affiliation in a stipulated time period in view of the current COVID-19 situation. "Therefore, to ensure fulfilment of various government advisories and directive on the current situation and a measure of abundant precautions, the last date for submission of application without any late fee has been extended till April 30," Tripathi added. Coronavirus cases in the country crossed 600 on Wednesday as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic with a chain of hospitals of the army ordnance factories and central paramilitary forces earmarking over 2,000 beds for isolation and treatment of people affected by the disease.

