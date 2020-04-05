Left Menu
KITE's Edutainment portal for students to learn and enjoy during vacation

PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:57 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 4 (PTI): Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has come up with a special programme called 'Avadikala Santhoshangal' (Happy Vacation times) for children to recoup the lost class days in schools due to the lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak. The programme, developed in association with SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), is also expected to provide an opportunity for enabling a creative and intellectual environment for children at home.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged 45 lakh students spending their time at home to effectively utilise this unique opportunity. As a first phase of this programme, digital content has been created for all students from standards 5 to 9 in the SAMAGRA online resource portal developed by KITE as part of the Hi-Tech school project.

These contents are developed in specific edutainment form so that the students can acquire the defined skills through various games and activities, a press release said. Students can access these educational contents from the 'Edutainment' link available in the Samagra portal (samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in).

They can select the class and topic of their choice and access the resources available for each subject. After using the resources, the students can also do the worksheets and quizzes based on the topics.

The worksheets are created in an interactive form and they can also be downloaded for offline usage. In addition to these, digital contents for standard 1 to 12 are also made available under the 'e-Resources' link in Samagra.

Students can access these resources through their parents' smartphone. For those students who do not have presently this facility, KITE will later make available the service of 1.2 lakh laptops deployed to schools as part of the Hi-Tech school projects, through its Little KITEs IT Clubs, said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.

Earlier, in the middle of February 2020, KITE had successfully rolled out an online course for 81,000 teachers during Covid19 outbreak. The new content development process is being undertaken by over 160 teachers under KITE along with educational experts from various districts in the State, from their homes during this lockdown period.

All these contents are being regularly updated.PTI UD SS PTI PTI.

