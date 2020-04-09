Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Marsden didn't expect 'X-Men' films to be so popular

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:59 IST
James Marsden didn't expect 'X-Men' films to be so popular

"X-Men" alum James Marsden says while he always knew the team was creating something special, no one anticipated the franchise to exceed expectations of the comic book fans. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, X-Men are a team of fictional mutant superheroes appearing in American comic books, first published in 1963 by Marvel Comics.

Marsden, who played Scott Summers/ Cyclops in four "X-Men" films, believes the books gave a solid base to the filmmakers to start the series in the year 2000. "I think we all hoped it would become what it's become, and we knew it had the power to with the legacy of the X-Men universe. They've been around since 1962, 1963? And so when we first started, it was 40 years of backstory and superfans.

"So we knew if we do this right, this could be something forever, for a long, long time. I'd hoped, but I did not anticipate that they'd still be making them. I mean, I thought maybe they'd make four or five of them in its success, but how many have they made now, 10? So it's kinda crazy and really cool," the actor told CinemaBlend. The 46-year-old actor, whose last appearance was a cameo in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past", is proud to be associated with the franchise.

"Obviously I'm not a part of all of them, but you exist in that universe and it's always something I've been really proud of. It was definitely the first time in my career I was like, 'Now I'm part of something really special right now, and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity'," he said. "It's rare to know you're part of something special while you're shooting. Often you shoot it and it becomes some sort of surprise success, like The Notebook or something like that, where no one knew when you were filming it. But during the 'X-Men' movies, it was like, 'Okay, this is something unique. This is something special'," he added.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the "X-Men" films. The latest film under the franchise was last year's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", fronted by Sophie Turner. Another in the works is the spin-off "The New Mutants" , starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

30 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 413

30 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 413, state health department informed. According to the official data, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar and Tonk have recorded seve...

Five test positive for coronavirus in MP's Khandwa

Five persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa and their contact tracing is underway, said District Collector Tanvi Sundriyal on Thursday. Out of the five new cases, while one is a local, the 4 are members of T...

Odisha woman held for violating lockdown norms, misbehaving with BDO

A woman working at a private company has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a block development officer BDO and his colleagues who caught her for violating the lockdown order in Odishas Jajpur district, police said. A team led by ...

Minimal impact on students' job offers, summer internships amid COVID-19 crisis: IIM-C

At a time when most business schools of the country are finding it difficult to safeguard students placements and summer internships in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta claimed to have weathered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020