George, Amal Clooney donate over USD 1 mn towards coronavirus relief

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:12 IST
Power couple George and Amal Clooney are the latest Hollywood personalities to make significant contributions to help navigate the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, the couple has donated over USD 1 million directed towards six different funds and charities in need. The Clooneys have pitched in USD 250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television home, where the actor is a board member, the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund. An additional USD 300,000 has also presented to three international charities - Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardo Italy Region and the National Health System in the UK.

While the Motion Picture and Television Fund provides temporary financial assistance for needs created or complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation COVID-19 relief fund helps cover member grants for health premiums, food, shelter and medical expense. The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles supports the Emergency COVID-19 fund to help provide childcare for the city’s first responders and healthcare workers, help with shelter for the homeless, the feeding the elderly and offering direct financial assistance to the locals that have been impacted. The Lebanese Food Bank feeds the needy unable to work, the elderly, the disabled, those with chronic diseases, single mothers and orphans. The Lombardo Italy Region directly support hospitals in the Lombardo region that are facing the ongoing health crisis. Italy has been the worst-hit country to be affected by pandemic.

Finally, the National Health Service COVID-19 appeal supports hospital staff and volunteers at the front line who are caring for COVID-19 patients. Other Hollywood celebs who have made contributions towards COVID-19 relief efforts include Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Jay-Z and Meek Mills, etc..

