Brad Pitt’s Plan B inks first-look deal with Warner Bros

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his production banner Plan B Entertainment have signed a first-look feature deal with studio Warner Bros. The 56-year-old actor and his partners at the banner, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, have produced many Oscar-winning movies such as "The Departed", "12 Years a Slave", "Moonlight" and Vice". Under the deal, Warner Bros will be the global distributor of the films coming out of the production house, reported Deadline. The studio will also have exclusive options on all Plan B film projects.

Pitt's banner previously studio had a three year first look with Annapurna Pictures. The upcoming titles from the banner include Jon Stewart's political drama "Irresistible" , Miranda July-directed "Kajillionaire" and Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.