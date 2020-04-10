Left Menu
'The Batman' not an origin-story, says Matt Reeves

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 10:56 IST
Filmmaker Matt Reeves says his take on classic DC superhero Batman will not venture into the character's roots but at the same, it will "acknowledge his origins". Robert Pattinson is portraying the caped crusader in Reeves' "The Batman" , which the director has set in the space of mystery noir. He has penned the film's screenplay with Mattson Tomlin.

Talking to Nerdist, the director explained what he is trying to achieve with the character's story in the movie. "I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is. Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and this is how he’s trying to rise above that struggle," Reeves said. "But that doesn’t mean that he even fully understands, you know. It’s that whole idea of the shadow self and what’s driving you, and how much of that you can incorporate, and how much of it you’re doing that you’re unaware of," he added. Reeves said he is trying to explore the psychological and emotional elements of the story. He added that he also wants to show corruption in a place like Gotham as the issue is quite relevant in the current times. "There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional, and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current. I think it always does. "There’s almost no time when you can't do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at other time," the director said.

"The Batman" will features a host of stars like Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The film has a release date of June 5, 2021.

