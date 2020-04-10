Elizabeth Chomko to direct ‘Nobody Will Tell You This But Me’ adaption

Screenwriter Bess Kalb recently released memoir “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me” is getting a movie adaption with Elizabeth Chomko attached to direct. Kalb, an Emmy-nominated writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” released her memoir on March 17. According to Variety, she will adapt her own book for the screen. Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev and Oren Moverman will produce for Sight Unseen, while Chomko will also produce alongside Entertainment 360's Justin Grey Stone.

Kalb, who has written for both the Oscars and the Primetime Emmy Awards, will serve as the executive producer. “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me” is based on every voicemail Kalb’s grandmother Bobby Bell ever left her before she died at 90. “Recounting both family lore and family secrets, Kalb brings us four generations of indomitable women and the men who loved them,” the book synopsis read.

