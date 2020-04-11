Left Menu
Development News Edition

British actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus

British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie 'Witchfinder General', has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:02 IST
British actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie 'Witchfinder General', has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74. The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from acting, she had bankrolled movies such as 'An Awfully Big Adventure' in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman's 'Nil by Mouth' in 1997. Born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in the Michael Reeves' horror movie 'Witchfinder General' in 1968. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit U.SPolitical leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend under th...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms, spokesman saysHarvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on...

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, three deaths: NHC

China has reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including four local and 34 asymptomatic infections, while three more people have died due to the global pandemic, taking the death toll in the country to 3,339, health officials said here on Sat...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer 1982 Brazil team reunite to help fight COVID-19Members of Brazils 1982 World Cup squad have reunited to ask their compatriots to work together and donate money to help the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020