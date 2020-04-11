Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix special ‘23 Hours to Kill’ to premiere in May

Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix special ‘23 Hours to Kill’ to premiere in MayPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 13:50 IST
Celebrated stand-up artiste Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Netflix with his second special "23 Hours To Kill", set to premiere on May 5. The hour-long special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York and was part of the "Seinfeld" co-creators residency at the venue, the last few shows of which were called off due to the coronavirus outbreak last month.
Seinfeld's last special for Netflix was "Jerry Before Seinfeld", which premiered in 2017 after he signed a major deal with the digital platform. The deal included two stand-up specials as well as episodes of last year's "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee".
Prio to the Netflix deal, Seinfeld's last special release was 1999's "I'm Telling You For The Last Time" on HBO.
