Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix special ‘23 Hours to Kill’ to premiere in May

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 13:50 IST
Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix special ‘23 Hours to Kill’ to premiere in May
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Celebrated stand-up artiste Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Netflix with his second special "23 Hours To Kill", set to premiere on May 5. The hour-long special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York and was part of the "Seinfeld" co-creators residency at the venue, the last few shows of which were called off due to the coronavirus outbreak last month.

Seinfeld's last special for Netflix was "Jerry Before Seinfeld", which premiered in 2017 after he signed a major deal with the digital platform. The deal included two stand-up specials as well as episodes of last year's "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee".

Prio to the Netflix deal, Seinfeld's last special release was 1999's "I'm Telling You For The Last Time" on HBO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus spreads at major Kazakh oilfield's worker camp

Ten people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at one of the worker camps located next to the giant Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh authorities said on Saturday. The Chevron-led consortium operating Tengiz, the Central ...

Maha: Man kills self over coronavirus scare

A 31-year-old man, who assumed that he contracted coronavirus, allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtras Nashik city, police said on Saturday. Pratik Raju Kumavat, a resident of Chehedi area of Nashik Road, allegedly hanged himself from t...

Russia reports 1,667 new coronavirus cases in last day

Russia reported 1,667 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally of confirmed cases to 13,584.The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose by 12 to 106, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said...

Passengers from virus-infected cruise ship arrive at airport

Passengers from an Australian cruise ship stranded off the coast of Uruguay for two weeks with more than 100 novel coronavirus infections on board arrived at Montevideos international airport Friday. Following an agreement between the gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020