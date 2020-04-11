Left Menu
Billie Eilish says she 'can't win' after being criticised for swimsuit post

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is hitting back at folks criticising her for sharing a swimsuit post of herself earlier this year that was shot during a tropical vacation while being a proponent for body positivity.

Billie Eilish says she 'can't win' after being criticised for swimsuit post
Billie Eilish. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is hitting back at folks criticising her for sharing a swimsuit post of herself earlier this year that was shot during a tropical vacation while being a proponent for body positivity. According to Fox News, the 18-year-old singer spoke candidly about being trolled by people on social media who have come to love her baggy style but who have since turned on her because she's put herself out in the open.

The Grammy winner singer recalled in an interview with Dazed magazine and said , "It was trending. I saw comments like, 'How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!' There were comments like, 'I don't like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she's a w***e.' Like, dude. I can't win." The 'Bad Guy' singer who has become the go-to young celebrity for baggy fashion and oversized one-of-a-kind pieces, explained to Teen Vogue in a May 2019 interview the idea behind her signature look, stating that she simply does it to deter people from having anything negative to say about her body.

Eilish said in a behind-the-scenes video for a Calvin Klein campaign,"Nobody can have an opinion [on my body] because they haven't seen what's underneath. Nobody can be like, 'she's slim-thick,' 'she's not slim-thick,' 'she's got a flat a**,' 'she's got a fat a**.' No one can say any of that because they don't know." Over time, the 'Lovely' songstress, said she grew to love and appreciate her body and began to see differences in her appearance.

Billie told the outlet that , last year, there was a point where she was naked and she didn't recognise her body [because] she hadn't seen it in a while. She told the outlet. "I would see it sometimes and be like, 'Whose body is that?'" She added, "It's not that I like [my body] now, I just think I'm a bit more OK with it."

The 'I Love You' crooner said that despite the wide-ranging response she receives on her appearance, she absolutely believes she'll improve her confidence as she matures and grows older. She shared that if she wore a dress to something, she would be hated for it. People would say that 'you've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled against?' and said, "I'm like, 'I'm not rebelling against anything, really.' I can't stress it enough. I'm just wearing what I wanna wear."

The 'No Time To Die' songstress said that if there's a day when "I'm like, 'You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,' I should be allowed to do that." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

