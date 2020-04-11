Left Menu
Khloe Kardashian reveals plans for daughter True's second birthday, amid self-isolation

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed her plans to celebrate daughter True Thompson's second birthday this weekend.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:31 IST
Khloe Kardashian wirh daughter True Thompson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed her plans to celebrate daughter True Thompson's second birthday this weekend. According to People magazine, the 35-year-old star, while speaking with her 'Good American' co-founder Emma Grede on an Instagram Live for the brand, Khloe said that she is still going to give her daughter a special day while following the social distancing rules in California that are in place because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Khloe said that they will be leaning into the Easter traditions as her daughter's birthday falls on the festival. She noted in reference to the ongoing pandemic, "The beautiful thing about children is they don't know what's going on," adding that "having all this time with her is so incredible." Although "everyone's away" for True's birthday this year, Khloe is staying positive. The 'Good American' founder said that she would love to throw a good party but it's going to give her a good excuse to throw parties after [social distancing rules are lifted].

Khole explained that her daughter has never had an Easter egg hunt, and she's always been too young. Khloe explained, "So it's Easter Sunday, so I'm going to do fun things that's engaging and different for her." "We'll dye Easter eggs on Sunday, we'll do things that she's not used to," she said, adding, "I have balloons that I'm blowing up on Saturday myself."

Khloe also added that she's been trying to do her best to support local businesses in the face of the pandemic, and ordered a birthday cake for true from a nearby bakery even though True "doesn't even eat sugar." She said, "So there's this bakery down the street and I ordered a cake from them,"

On Wednesday, a source to People magazine told that True's dad and Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson will join her on Sunday to celebrate their daughter's milestone. The insider said that "Khloe plans on making it special still," and added that extended family members will join in the party virtually. The source added that Khloe's home is "beautifully decorated" for Easter, only making True's day "extra festive." (ANI)

