Ashley Graham recalls she was bodyshamed as 'large' for Sports Illustrated cover by fellow model

American model Ashley Graham opened up on the controversy surrounding her 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:08 IST
Ashley Graham. Image Credit: ANI

American model Ashley Graham opened up on the controversy surrounding her 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. According to Page Six, the 32-year-old stunner discussed the swimsuit cover during an interview for fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell's 'No Filter With Naomi' YouTube Series on Thursday(local time). Graham, who was the first size-16 model to earn the honour recalled, "There was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover."

The Nebraska native added "You can go look it up," declining to name the critic in question but hinting that her name begins with the letter "C." It's almost certain Graham was referring to catwalk legend Cheryl Tiegs, who famously slammed her cover.

In 2016, the 72-year-old former SI star told E!News, "Actually I don't like it that we're talking about full-figured women because it's glamorising them and your waist should be smaller than 35 [inches]. That's what Dr Oz said and I'm sticking to it." "Her face is beautiful - beautiful - but I don't think it's healthy in the long run," Tiegs added.

Later on, the fashion icon faced with backlash tried to clarify her comments and tweeted, "My sincere apologies to everyone I have hurt. I truly just want everyone to be healthy & happy." Graham was diplomatic when discussing the incident with Campbell. She said, "Of course you're going to get negativity. It brought up a great conversation about what is health? What is beauty? What is sexy?"

Campbell was more direct and told Ashley that she doesn't think that person had the right to say that and it's her time now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

