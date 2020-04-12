Left Menu
Urmila Matondkar extends Easter wishes along with special message

Keeping the spirits high on the Easter Sunday, veteran actor Urmila Matondkar shared a video message where she extended her warm Easter wishes and also a special message.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 12:31 IST
A still from the video shared by actor Urmila Matondkar (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The 46-year-old actor shared the video message on Twitter, where she is seen completely engaged in washing and grooming her pet dog.

"Happy Sunday all you lovely people. Happy Easter. Sharing something with you and hoping it will bring a smile on your faces," she tweeted. While engaged in grooming her pet, she began the 54-seconds long video by saying: "It is the third- week of our lockdown and sadly I've heard many are abandoning their pets."

The actor turned politician further stressed that "pets do not spread coronavirus" and went to introduce her Rottweiler pet. The 'Rangeela' actor also added that "it is our responsibility to keep our pets clean, and they do spread any sort of virus."

"Time to go for a bath," she continues the video and engages in playful activity with the dog. As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their pets, many actors and directors from the Bollywood industry took to social media to ask people and clear the clutter around the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

