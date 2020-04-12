Left Menu
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness celebrate 24th wedding anniversary

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:16 IST
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has shared a sweet message for his wife, actor Deborra-Lee Furness on their 24th wedding anniversary, saying that with her as his partner every year is better. The "Logan" star took to Twitter to share the post on Saturday.

"These 24 years have been the best of my life. And, as far as I can see, we get better every year. Debs, I love you with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24," Jackman wrote. He also shared an old photograph with Furness on the social media platform.

The couple tied the knot on April 11, 1996 and have two adopted children - son Oscar, 19, and daughter Ava, 14..

