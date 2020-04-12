Left Menu
Superhero films give power to be who you want the world to follow, respect: Florence Pugh

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:31 IST
Superhero films give power to be who you want the world to follow, respect: Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh, who will be making her Marvel debut with Scarlett Johansson-led “Black Widow”, believes superhero movies gives actors an opportunity to be a role model. The movie features Pugh in the role of Yelena Bolova, a sisterly figure to Johansson’s Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff, and the 24-year-old actor said she was aware of the pressure which comes with franchise. “When I signed on to 'Black Widow', I knew that it was going to take a lot out of me. I remember thinking at the time: I didn't want to ever do one of those films if I wasn't mentally and physically prepared. It's got a massive fandom,” she told Total Film magazine

''I was aware that this wasn't something I could just roll on to, because it means too much to so many people. So when I said yes, I was aware that I wanted to really throw myself into it. I think you have a lot of opportunity in those films, and I think you have a lot of power in those films to be who you want the world to follow and respect,” the actor added. “Black Widow”, directed by Cate Shortland, also features Rachel Weisz and David Harbour

The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, but the release has been pushed to November 6, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

