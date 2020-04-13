Bollywood veterans extend birthday wishes to Satish Kaushik

Left Menu
Veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes filled with abundant 'love and support' to their long time good friend Satish Kaushik on his special day.

Throwback picture shared by actor Anupam Kher for Satish Kaushik on his birthday (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes filled with abundant 'love and support' to their long time good friend Satish Kaushik on his special day. As the noted star ringed in his 64th birthday, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to his "favourite actor, producer, and director."

"He is multi-talented, fantastic, with a great sense of comic timing," he tweeted. The 74-year-old also addressed that Kaushik is "still remembered as" one of his notable character 'Calender' he essayed in the movie 'Mr.India.'

"May your days be full of joy, peace & prosperity. Wishing you a healthy long life ahead. Warm regards to Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a major throwback picture of himself and Kaushik.

Sharing the decades-old picture, the 65-year-old revealed to his followers that both of them have been "friends for 45 years." The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor recalled their friendship to the fans in a storytelling format by stating that: "they had met each other for the first time in Delhi in 1975."

"Both of them dreamt of achieving something in life and were working towards it with dedication even today," Kher added. He wrapped up the post by adding that "their friendship was strong for 45 years, while also quipping that they now look very different since those days."

The next to join the clad was Anil Kapoor, who too extended warm birthday wishes on Twitter. The actor raised a toast to the friendship he shares with the birthday boy, "a friendship of over four decades"

"innumerable memories & abundance of love & support! That's what it's all be about! Here's looking forward to many more decades!" the 'Malang' actor added. (ANI)

