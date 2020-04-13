Left Menu
Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

13-04-2020
Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine
Former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa has recently shared her 'Easter Day' celebration photo on Instagram. The Lebanese-American model and social media personality have shared the image with her boyfriend Robert Sandberg. Thet both are spending quality time in self-quarantine in Sandbergs, Los Angeles.

Wishing everyone 'Easter Day', Mia Khalifa has said, "Happy Easter from The Sandbergs in sunny locked down LA ☀️🐣💕 this photo is from yesterday, but we're both still dressed the same, so it counts,"

Watching the Instagram post of Mia, her boyfriend, Robert Sandberg replied, "Im so tanned today 😎❤️❤️"

Also, Mia Khalifa recently announced that she has had to postpone her wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shattered the global economy.

In one Instagram post, Mia Khalifa posed in a mirror wearing a white dress. Then she announced having to temporarily scrap plans to wed her fiance Robert Sandberg. She captioned her picture, "If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to @robertsandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would've-been wedding week this June."

In March this year, Mia Khalifa announced via social media that Robert Sandberg proposed to her. She revealed that her answer was Yes to his proposal.

If Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg marry each other, it will her second marriage. She was reportedly married to her high school beau in February 2011. They separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

