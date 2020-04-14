Left Menu
'Black Adam' will 'probably' start production by summer end: Dwayne Johnson

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:46 IST
'Black Adam' will 'probably' start production by summer end: Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson has said that his upcoming DC film, "Black Adam" is likely to go on floors by the end of summer. The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

Johnson, who has been attached to play the anti-hero for almost a decade, shared the update in an Instagram Q&A session. Asked about the status of the film, the actor said, "We plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now. Probably pushed maybe into August, maybe September." Johnson was in the middle of production on Netflix film "Red Notice", but its shoot was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson said he is excited to start working on "Black Adam", for which he started training in January.

"I have been training so hard for months and months and months for 'Black Adam'. And that is a passion project for me. It is a role that I hold near and dear to my DNA. So, I can't wait," he said. Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who collaborated with Johnson on "Jungle Cruise", is attached to direct. The film is set to hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021..

