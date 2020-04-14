Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Plus One' co-director Jeff Chan tapped for Asian-centred romcom

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:08 IST
'Plus One' co-director Jeff Chan tapped for Asian-centred romcom

Director duo Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer, best known for indie 'Plus One', have been roped in to back the romantic comedy "Singles Day", centred on the Chinese anti-Valentine's Day holiday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, while Chan will direct the film, Rhymer will produce along with Good Fear's Chris Bender and Jake Weiner.

The New Line movie marks the duo's first studio project and they will pen a new draft of Lillian Yu spec script of "Singles Day". The film is touted to be an interconnected ensemble of romantic partners, friends and family will be predominantly of Asian descent.

Chan and Rhymer made their directorial debuts with "Plus One", another romcom, starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid. The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival 2019, where it won the Narrative Audience Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

11 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 258

11 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm Monday, informed the state government on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stand at 258, including 9 deaths and 65 discharged.To check ...

WHO lauds India's "tough and timely" anti-corona actions

The World Health Organization on Tuesday lauded Indias tough and timely actions against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the current lockdown till May 3. It may be early to talk about results...

All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, MailExpress trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro ...

Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini react to lockdown extension by PM Modi

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kapoor was quick to react on the extension of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020