'Plus One' co-director Jeff Chan tapped for Asian-centred romcom

Director duo Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer, best known for indie 'Plus One', have been roped in to back the romantic comedy "Singles Day", centred on the Chinese anti-Valentine's Day holiday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, while Chan will direct the film, Rhymer will produce along with Good Fear's Chris Bender and Jake Weiner.

The New Line movie marks the duo's first studio project and they will pen a new draft of Lillian Yu spec script of "Singles Day". The film is touted to be an interconnected ensemble of romantic partners, friends and family will be predominantly of Asian descent.

Chan and Rhymer made their directorial debuts with "Plus One", another romcom, starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid. The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival 2019, where it won the Narrative Audience Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

