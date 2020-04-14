Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timothee Chalamet's first look from 'Dune' out, actor talks about his character

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:39 IST
Timothee Chalamet's first look from 'Dune' out, actor talks about his character

Timothee Chalamet's first look from Denis Villenueve's "Dune" has been revealed and the actor seems to skilfully embody the inner turmoil of his character, Paul Atreides. The much-anticipated film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 classic novel of the same name.

Set in the distant future, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign. The first photo from the film was released by Vanity Fair on Monday and it features a stony-faced and brooding Chalamet walking along a grey and desolate beach with mountains and flying transport ships in the background.

Talking about the character, the "Call Me By Your Name" star said, "The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero's-journey of sorts." "He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that," Chalamet added. Besides the actor, the film features a star-studded cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve has adapted Herbert's novel in collaboration with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

According to the outlet, the film has not been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will open on its scheduled US date of December 18. "'Dune' was made by people from all over the world. Many of these people are like family to me, and they're very much in my thoughts. I'm so proud to showcase their hard work. "I look forward to a time when we can all get together again as 'Dune' was made to be seen on the big screen," Villenueve said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

11 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 258

11 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm Monday, informed the state government on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stand at 258, including 9 deaths and 65 discharged.To check ...

WHO lauds India's "tough and timely" anti-corona actions

The World Health Organization on Tuesday lauded Indias tough and timely actions against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the current lockdown till May 3. It may be early to talk about results...

All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, MailExpress trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro ...

Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini react to lockdown extension by PM Modi

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kapoor was quick to react on the extension of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020