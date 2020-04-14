Timothee Chalamet's first look from 'Dune' out, actor talks about his character

Timothee Chalamet's first look from Denis Villenueve's "Dune" has been revealed and the actor seems to skilfully embody the inner turmoil of his character, Paul Atreides. The much-anticipated film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 classic novel of the same name.

Set in the distant future, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign. The first photo from the film was released by Vanity Fair on Monday and it features a stony-faced and brooding Chalamet walking along a grey and desolate beach with mountains and flying transport ships in the background.

Talking about the character, the "Call Me By Your Name" star said, "The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero's-journey of sorts." "He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that," Chalamet added. Besides the actor, the film features a star-studded cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve has adapted Herbert's novel in collaboration with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

According to the outlet, the film has not been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will open on its scheduled US date of December 18. "'Dune' was made by people from all over the world. Many of these people are like family to me, and they're very much in my thoughts. I'm so proud to showcase their hard work. "I look forward to a time when we can all get together again as 'Dune' was made to be seen on the big screen," Villenueve said.

