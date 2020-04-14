One Piece Chapter 978 release not possible before Apr 27, Why Kaido’s son is physically weak

The anime enthusiasts were happy due to the recent release of One Piece Chapter 977. But the flow of manga release will not be constant as One Piece Chapter 978 is not going to be released this Sunday. Unfortunately, the manga creators have opted to go for a break. Read the texts below to get more details on One Piece Chapter 978.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 978 will take a little bit extra time as it's not going to be released this Sunday. As we all know, the coronavirus pandemic has become a severe troubling issue across the world, similarly in Japan, the makers will not be able to work on the manga this week. Fans need to extend their patience for a few more days for the release of Chapter 978.

As Japan is highly affected due to coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry is almost closed and the Japanese government has already called for emergency across the country. In such critical situation, the Weekly Shōnen Jump will not be releasing new issue in this week. Thus, we cannot expect One Piece Chapter 978 this Sunday.

However, fans can expect plenty of things in One Piece Chapter 978 whenever it releases. One Piece Chapter 977 marked the raid of Onigashima, which continues as both the Straw Hat and their alliances with Beast Pirates are gathering up their most powerful forces.

Will the identity of Kaido's son be revealed in One Piece Chapter 978? We cannot give any confirmation on it. This secret needs to be answered sooner than later. One Piece Chapter 977 even had the Kaido's line, "Where is my son?!" in bold letters suggesting that it could be one thing to be continued in One Piece Chapter 978.

According to a group of anime aficionados' predictions, Kaido's son is physically weak and has a completely different personality than his dad seems reasonable. Having a feeble son may be reasonable it will mirror Oden and Momonosuke, EconoTimes noted.

On the other hand, One Piece Chapter 978 will deal with Luffy, his alliance and their sudden plan to attack the enemies. Luffy will receive help from Jinbei and Macro in the imminent battle as shown in One Piece Chapter 977. Luffy was badly defeated recently against Kaido but now he is all set to take revenge.

One Piece Chapter 978 will not be released before April 27. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga.

