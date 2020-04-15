Attack on Titan Season 4 cast revealed, What latest we know on last season

Attack on Titan Season 4 is one of the most anticipated anime series of 2020. The anime enthusiasts are ardently waiting to get more updates on it but let us confirm you that Season 4 is going to be the final season of the superhit anime. Read the texts below to get further updates.

Since Attack on Titan Season 3 dropped its finale, the demand for Season 4 highly increased. This compelled the production company to release a trailer where the launch period was displayed. Attack on Titan Season 4, as mentioned in the 2019-teaser, will be premiered in fall 2020.

Since Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to be the last, it will surely say adieu in exciting way(s). But currently, it is not possible to predict as the showrunners are totally silent on the plot. However, according to some reliable sources, Season 4 will see some new characters, which will make the series' ending beautifully.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In Season 3, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

According to some sources, Marley will be returning to Attack on Titan Season 4. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in the fourth season. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but it is for sure that the fourth and last season is going to be beautiful and memorable.

Many anime lovers expected Attack on Titan Season 4 to be released anytime in 2020 but it cannot be expected based on the current global situation. We can only hope updates from the production house once the world is recovered from coronavirus pandemic.

Attack on Titan Season 4 doesn't have a release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

