Amy Schumer has changed son's name, for a hilarious reason

American stand-up comedian-actor Amy Schumer is re-introducing her son, Gene David Fischer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:49 IST
Amy Schumer with her son (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American stand-up comedian-actor Amy Schumer is re-introducing her son, Gene David Fischer. According to People magazine, during the 38-year-old comedian's episode of her podcast 'Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith,' Schumer revealed that she and husband Chris Fischer decided to give their 11-month-son a new middle name after realising how original it sounded.

In last May, the couple welcomed their baby boy with the name Gene Attell Fischer - his middle name Attell as a reference to fellow comedian and the actor's friend, Dave Attell. Schumer and Fischer, however, ultimately renamed their son after noticing his name sounded like the word "genital."

The 'I Feel Pretty' actor said in her podcast, "So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed? It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we by accident named our son 'genital.' " Claudia O'Doherty, Schumer's longtime friend, admitted, "My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, 'Amy's called her son 'genital.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And then, she was right."

The 'Snatched' actor further noted that she and her husband then realised the baby's last name, Fischer, took things one step further, making her son's name sound like "genital fisher." Though, Gene's new middle name, David, now hits "two stones" as it references Attell's first name and Schumer's father, Gordon Schumer, whose middle name is David. (ANI)

