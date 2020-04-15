Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:56 IST
Ayushmann wants to play a character like The Professor from 'Money Heist'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is "dying" to play a character like The Professor from "Money Heist" and hopes Bollywood filmmakers are listening. On the popular Netflix crime-drama, Spanish star Alvaro Morte plays the role of The Professor who brings together a bunch of career criminals who dress up in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the "Andhadhun" star uploaded a video where he's playing "Bella Ciao", the Italian protest folk song which become popular world over after featuring on the show, on a piano.

"I want to be the professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I'm dying to do something like this," he captioned the clip. In a reference to the lockdown extension amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Ayushmann said, he is "itching" to go to work. "But patience is a virtue they say. Calm down. Till then Bella Ciao #MoneyHeist," he wrote. Last year, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies has acquired the rights for the Indian adaptation of the Netflix series. The superstar later denied the rumours.

Since then, many fans have come up with their versions of how a Bollywood remake of the show would look like. Replying to Ayushmann's video, filmmaker Navjot Gulati said, "Cross your heart and tell me that you won't want to see Shah Rukh as the Professor and Tabu as Lisbon? You can be Rio!" To which, the actor said, "I'm an SRKian braah." The fourth season of "Money Heist" is currently streaming on Netflix.

