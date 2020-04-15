This picture proves Deepika Padukone started modeling young

Flipping through the pages of her early days in modelling, actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday shared a picture from the times when she was a child model. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture which appears to be a print advertisement.

In the picture, the young version of the model-turned-actor is seen standing and posing along with two other child models. Making it very evident that she started modelling young, Padukone captioned the picture, "Started young..."

The ever-stylish actor is seen wearing a black full-sleeved cold-shoulder dress paired with a black hat and black ballerinas. Like always, Deepika is seen sporting her million-dollar smile in the picture which became even more adorable with her younger version sporting it.

Before making her grand debut in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007, Deepika had a career in modelling. She started modelling at a very young age and remained a child model for a long time before taking it up as a full-time job. (ANI)

